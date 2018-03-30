Dubois has hat trick as Blue Jackets down Flames

"It's a rookie that we were worried about giving him too much. He accepted everything and he wants more," said Tortorella of the 19-year-old, who stands 6-foot-3. "For now and for the future, that's a huge position on a team that's trying to build right up the middle with that type of size and he's just doing everything."

Markus Hannikainen and Markus Nutivaara also scored for Columbus (44-29-5). Panarin and Atkinson had two assists apiece. The Blue Jackets wrap up their three-game road trip in Vancouver on Saturday.

Chris Stewart scored for Calgary (35-33-10), ruining Sergei Bobrovky's shutout bid with 22 seconds left in the game. The Flames have lost seven straight games, being outscored 33-8 over that span.

"We're feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit too much," said Flames veteran Matt Stajan. "These games are hard to play, but we're in the NHL, we have to go after it a little bit better. We're making way too many mistakes — turning pucks over, odd-man rushes — things that you lose hockey games because of."

Calgary outshot the Blue Jackets 38-28 on Thursday, but as has been the theme lately for the injury-riddled club missing its three top goal-scorers, the Flames struggled to get one past Bobrovsky, who improved to 36-22-5.

Hannikanen's first goal since Nov. 4 made it 1-0 just 2:08 into the game. Right away, Calgary was on its heels.

"We didn't help ourselves by putting ourselves in a tough spot right away," said Mikael Backlund. "The way we've been playing lately, losing, it's always hard when you have to start chasing the game."

Gillies falls to 2-3-1.

With Sean Monahan (wrist), Matthew Tkachuk (upper) and TJ Brodie (upper body) among the injured Flames, Calgary lost defenceman Travis Hamonic (upper body) after he was shaken up in a collision late in the first period.

Notes: Flames have called up Spencer Foo from Stockton (AHL). He will make his NHL debut on Saturday against Edmonton... Johnny Gaudreau (family matter) missed his second game, but he will re-join the team on Friday... Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky (illness) left the game in the second period.

By Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press