Carter's hat trick powers Kings over Coyotes 4-2

Despite being in the mix to finish with the worst record in the NHL, Arizona has been playing as well as any team in hockey over the last two months. The Coyotes, who were 14-7-1 in their previous 22 games and coming off back-to-back wins over Stanley Cup contenders Vegas and Tampa Bay, continued that strong form.

However, they never had an answer for Carter.

"I think that can go in the memory bank and find ways to win that next year," Domi said. "It's a good test for us, but a really good learning experience, too."

Los Angeles made it 2-all when Carter redirected Dion Phaneuf's shot from the blue line in for a power-play goal at 11:49 of the second period, cancelling out Domi's backhand for his ninth goal at 5:14.

Connauton put the Coyotes ahead 1-0 at 12:26 in the first period with his third goal in two games, but Carter tied it up at 1 with 27.5 seconds remaining by tipping Derek Forbort's shot past Kuemper for his 350th career goal.

"They're all playoff games for us now," Carter said. "One of my roles on this team is to provide offence, so if I can keep putting them in the net that's a good thing."

NOTES: Kopitar set a new career-high with his 35th goal. . Campbell improved to 2-0-2 as Jonathan Quick's backup since the Kings traded Kuemper to the Coyotes on Feb. 21. .. Coyotes rookie defenceman Trevor Murphy picked up his first assist on Domi's goal. It was Murphy's second point in four career games. ... Clayton Keller's 10-game point streak ended.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Kings: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press