Lamb's 4 RBIs help D-backs open with 8-2 win over Rockies

PHOENIX — Jake Lamb doubled and singled to drive in four runs, Patrick Corbin struck out eight while pitching into the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Thursday night in the season opener for the NL West foes.

David Peralta singled three times for Arizona, scoring twice and driving in a run. Jarrod Dyson added two hits, including an RBI triple, in front of 48,703 at Chase Field.

DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado homered for Colorado.

The teams opened the season on the same field where Colorado's 2017 campaign ended in an 11-8 loss to the Diamondbacks in last year's National League wild-card game.

Jon Gray (0-1), who started that game but didn't get out of the second inning, took Thursday's loss, too. He went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits.

Corbin (1-0) gave up two runs, seven hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings in his first career opening day start. Archie Bradley didn't allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out two.

With Colorado up 1-0, Peralta and A.J. Pollock led off Arizona's first with singles and Paul Goldschmidt walked to load the bases. On the first pitch he saw, Lamb lofted a fly ball that no one could chase down in front of the 413-foot sign in right-centre. Peralta and Pollock scored to make it 2-1. Goldschmidt scored when Alex Avila grounded out to first, and Arizona led 3-1.

After Arenado's homer cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, the Diamondbacks scored three in their half of the inning. Peralta brought one run home with an infield single, and Lamb two more with a two-out bloop hit to left and it was 6-2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Colorado placed three players on the 10-day DL retroactive to March 26: RHP Carlos Estevez (left oblique strain), RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Zac Rosscup (left middle finger blister).