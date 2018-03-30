The NBA is about to set another 3-point record

"We all like to get out there, shoot a lot of 3s, spread the floor and try to move the ball as much as you can," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "Everybody is more or less the same ... with the same outline. Just get it done in different ways."

The first season where the NBA combined to make 15,000 3-pointers was 2009-10, and that seems like ages ago. The 20,000 plateau was broken just two seasons ago, and barring something very unusual this season's total will top 25,000.

Love knew the 3-point pace was higher than ever. But he didn't think the record would be set this early, and that the previous mark would be obliterated.

"Wow. Wow. Wow," Love said, upon hearing the numbers.

Wow is right.

The single-team mark is also about to fall, and then get left in the dust for good measure. Houston, which is quite obviously flourishing in D'Antoni's free-flowing system and has the league's best overall record, needs only 19 3s to set a season record and break the mark that the Rockets established ... you guessed it, last season.

The Rockets average 15.5 3s per game, so it's not outside the realm of possibility that the team record also falls on Friday. It was only two years ago that Golden State became the first team to make 1,000 3s in a season — and the Rockets are on pace to get near 1,300 this season.

"It's safe to say a Mike D'Antoni team will be the first team that averages 50 3s in a game," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We can laugh at that now. But it will happen, and his team will probably be the first to do it. His first team that allegedly changed the game only averaged 23 3s a game, that 2004-05 Suns team. And look where they are now, basically doubling that up almost."

He's exaggerating for effect, but only slightly.

That team in Phoenix averaged just under 25 3-point attempts per game. This season's Rockets are averaging nearly 43, and have gotten 50 or more attempts from deep up 12 times this season.

It works for them: Houston is 11-1 in those games. It's a statistically irrelevant sample size with which to draw a comparison, but the other teams to take at least 50 3s in a game this season — Brooklyn twice, Boston once — are 0-3.

"I'm sure there's a ceiling," Orlando coach Frank Vogel said. "I just don't know what it is."

Neither does anyone else.

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press