MASTERS '18: Facts & figures for the 1st major of the year

Last year: Sergio Garcia won his first major in his 70th attempt as a pro, rallying from a two-shot deficit with six holes to play to beat Justin Rose on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff. The turning point came at the par-5 13th when Garcia had to take a penalty drop from the bushes left of the tee. He saved par, went birdie-eagle to tie Rose and won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in sudden death after Rose made bogey.

Eye on Tiger: Tiger Woods returns after missing the Masters three of the last four years with a back injury.

The odds: The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook had odds at 50-1 for Woods winning the Masters before he returned to competition in the Bahamas the first week in December. Six tournaments later, he is a co-favourite.

Grand Slam: Rory McIlroy will try for the fourth time to win the Masters and become the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam.

New chairman: Fred Ridley takes over as chairman of Augusta National, succeeding the retired Billy Payne.

Key statistic: This is the only major where Tiger Woods has never missed the cut as a pro.

Noteworthy: It has been 20 years since a player in his 40s won the Masters.

Quoteworthy: "There's no other golf course like it in the world and there's no other golf tournament like it. It is literally a player's heaven." — Tiger Woods.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Interactive: www.masters.com . Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group. Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and featured group from noon to completion of play on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play on Saturday and Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage.

By The Associated Press