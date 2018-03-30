Impact look for spark from newcomers

Silva, a 28-year-old Argentine, brings skill to what had been a thin spot on the right side of the attack, although both players who have been in that position this season — Jeisson Vargas and Raheem Edwards — have scored a goal.

"Silva is a kind of forward player that I didn't have until now," said Garde. "It's a different profile from Jeisson or Raheem, with more experience.

"It gives me more options."

Goalkeeper Evan Bush said that what Garde has done differently than past Impact coaches is to put an emphasis on younger players.

"In the past there's been a lot of quick fixes, if you will, bringing in older guys like (Alessandro) Nesta or (Matteo) Ferrari," said Bush. "Certainly Rod's not young but he's really the only one over 30 in the group we brought in.

"There's been a concerted effort to bring in more youthful players, guys who probably have a bigger capacity to work on the field and because of that, the level of training has been very good. We have full team training nearly every day because guys are able to stay a little healthier."

The key is how quickly they adapt to a new team and a new league. Camacho and Silva are said to have meshed well with their teammates.

Now they need to do that on the field.

"Very good guys, pretty quiet," midfielder Samuel Piette said of the newcomers. "Not big personalities.

"They're not troublemakers. So I think it's good for us and for the locker-room. It's good to have more players. It's more competitive in the squad, so it's harder to break into the starting 11. This is important for us when we go to work every day."

Piette, Edwards and right back Michael Petrasso returned this week from international duty, where they helped Canada beat New Zealand 1-0 in a friendly in Spain, although Petrasso picked up an injury that will likely keep him out of the Seattle game.

Designated player Saphir Taider is also back after playing for Algeria.

Garde must make a decision on who will play forward. Matteo Mancosu is likely to miss a second game with an injury.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel returned as a substitute against TFC, when they used Vargas and Ignacio Piatti up front.

By Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press