Yanks put Hicks on DL with ribcage strain, another OF injury

TORONTO — The New York Yankees have put Aaron Hicks on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right ribcage in the latest injury to one of their outfielders.

The Yankees made the move Friday, a day after Hicks got two hits in a season-opening 6-1 win at Toronto. Hicks played the whole game, and it wasn't clear how he got hurt. He hustled to beat out an infield hit in the eighth inning.

New York already was missing Jacoby Ellsbury, who's out with an oblique injury, and Clint Frazier, who's recovering from a concussion.

Outfielder Billy McKinney was promoted from Triple-A to take the roster spot of Hicks. The 23-year-old McKinney hasn't played in the majors.