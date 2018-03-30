Final Four puts transfers, and need for reform, in display

The transfer working group is considering the question of whether to make transfer rules uniform across all sports. That could mean making transfers more restrictive for some athletes. One of the concepts being considered is attaching an academic benchmark to the year in residence that would allow athletes with grade-point averages of 3.0 or better to transfer without sitting out. There was also some discussion about allowing players to transfer after a school has a coaching change.

Jaaron Simmons went to Houston out of high school and came off the bench as a freshman. But after the head coach James Dickey and the staff that recruited him was let go, he transferred to Ohio University in the Mid-American Conference. Simmons sat out one season and played two as one of the Bobcats' top players. After graduating from Ohio in 2017 with a year of eligibility remaining, he transferred to Michigan. NCAA rules allow athletes who have graduated to transfer without sitting out.

The graduate transfer rule has been a point of contention among many coaches, especially those at mid-major schools who fear losing key players to higher-profile programs in more prominent conferences — the way Ohio did with Simmons. Creating more opportunities for players to transfer without having to sit out could be devastating to mid-major programs, Loyola coach Porter Moser said.

"Can you imagine the Missouri Valley, people look at that league, how good of a league it is, it's just going to be a farm system and they're going to pick. Where does it end?" said Moser, who starts transfers Clayton Custer (Iowa State) and Marques Townes (Fairleigh Dickinson).

Malik Newman, the star of Kansas' regional final victory against Duke, transferred to the Jayhawks from Mississippi State. He said sitting out a season after his transfer was beneficial, allowing him to work on his game, learn coach Bill Self's system and get healthy.

"Besides game day, everything else was good," Newman said.

Villanova's Eric Paschall left Fordham from the Atlantic-10 after a coaching change.

"The school was supportive," Paschall said. "I know it gets difficult with releases and all that, but if you feel like you should transfer then you should."

While nothing is a done deal, one aspect of the transfer rules almost certain to change is athletes will no longer have to ask for permission to be released from a scholarship. Coaches currently can deny that release or grant it with restrictions on where a player can go. While the vast majority of transfers go off smoothly, the permission component can get contentious. And in almost every case, schools and coaches come out looking like villains for trying to dictate where a student can attend school.

South Dakota State athletic director Justin Sell leads the current transfer working group, comprised of administrators, coaches and student-athletes. He said the group is scheduled to meet once more in mid-April to finalize a wide-ranging proposal for conferences to consider at spring meetings in May. And hopefully, before everybody goes on summer vacation in July, the NCAA will finally have new transfer rules.

One thing is for sure: No matter where this ends, it will leave many unsatisfied.

"Can we build consensus around 75 or 80 per cent of it and really make a positive difference moving forward," Sell said. "That's the big piece for us. Not worrying so much about do you get it right for every single person that's out there and every situation? I don't think that's very realistic."

By Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press