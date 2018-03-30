Madrid rests Ronaldo and other key players for league game

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested along with other key players for Real Madrid's match at Las Palmas on Saturday.

Coach Zinedine Zidane left out his 22-goal top scorer ahead of Madrid's Champions League quarterfinal first leg away to Juventus on Tuesday.

Zidane also rested centre half Sergio Ramos, midfielder Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, left back Marcelo and midfielder Toni Kroos.

Madrid has scant hope of winning the Spanish title and sits in third place, trailing leader Barcelona by 15 points. Following the Juventus match, it faces an intense derby at home to second-place Atletico next weekend. Atletico is four points ahead of its cross-city rival with nine matches remaining.