Phillies place RHP Neshek on DL with right shoulder strain

ATLANTA — The Philadelphia Phillies have put right-hander Pat Neshek on the 10-day disabled with a right shoulder strain.

The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

Neshek was not available for Thursday night's season-opening game against the Braves due to what was described as a sore right lat.

Neshek was an All-Star in 2017 when he posted a 1.59 ERA in 71 combined games with Philadelphia and Colorado.