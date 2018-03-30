Maten, Rodriguez lead West past East in All-Star game, 98-94

SAN ANTONIO — Yante Maten of Georgia had 17 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes, Desi Rodriguez of Seton Hall added 16 points and the West survived a late charge to beat the East 98-94 in the Reese's College All-Star game on Friday.

Maten was named the West's player of the game. George King of Colorado scored 21 points and earned player-of-the-game honours for the East.

The game is a showcase for collegiate players who are not expected to be selected in the NBA draft but still are considered pro prospects.

San Antonio native Ben Lammers of Georgia Tech electrified the small crowd at the Alamodome — host of the Final Four — with four points, including a dunk, in his first four minutes. Lammers finished with six points, three blocks, four rebounds and an assist.