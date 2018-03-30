COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the women's college basketball Final Four (all times local):

7:08 p.m.

The team that pulled off the big upset in last year's women's Final Four has tipped off another one.

Mississippi State is playing Louisville in the opening game in Columbus, Ohio. The Bulldogs ended UConn's 111-game winning streak in the semifinals last year before losing to South Carolina in the title game.

Louisville is trying to make it to the title game for the third time. The Cardinals lost to UConn in 2009 and 2013.

___

3 p.m.

Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer took time out to accept an award a few hours before the women's Final Four tipped off with his team facing Louisville. It became a family moment.

Schaefer was honoured as the National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Mississippi State ended UConn's 111-game winning streak last year in the national semifinals before losing to South Carolina. The Bulldogs (36-1) are back again, hoping for another shot at the title.

They face the winner of the other semifinal between UConn and Notre Dame later Friday.