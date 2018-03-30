New Zealand 32-4 at lunch on day 2, 2nd test vs England

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow completed his fifth test century and claimed two catches as England continued a strong resurgence before lunch Saturday on the second day of the second cricket test against New Zealand.

Resuming at 97 not out, Bairstow took three singles to reach his hundred from 164 balls with 11 fours and a six before being the last man out for 101 as England was dismissed for 307.

Bairstow then took catches behind the wicket to dismiss New Zealand openers Tom Latham (0) and Jeet Raval (5) as New Zealand slumped to 17-4 before recovering a little to 32-4 at lunch.

England swing bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled superb opening spells to dismantle the New Zealand top order. After facing criticism for their recent performances in the Ashes series in Australia and claims they are no longer regularly able to swing the ball, Anderson and Broad did so superbly to share the four wickets that fell before lunch.

Broad dismissed Tom Latham (0), Ross Taylor (2) and first test century-maker Henry Nicholls (0) and Anderson removed Jeet Raval (5) to leave New Zealand's first innings in disarray. Captain Kane Williamson and wicketkeeper B.J. Watling managed to survive until the break on 19 and 7 respectively.

Bairstow was largely responsible for rallying England after it struggled against a threatening New Zealand attack on the first day. England had slumped to 164-7 in its first innings after losing the toss before Bairstow shared partnerships of 95 with Mark Wood (52) for the eighth wickets and 47 with Jack Leach (16) for the ninth to give England's total substance.

Leach was the first man out this morning, caught by Watling from the bowling of Tim Southee who finished with 6-62. Southee again shared all 10 England wickets with Trent Boult (4-87) as he did in the first innings of the first test at Auckland when New Zealand bowled out England for 58.

Boult finally ended Bairstow and England's innings when the wicketkeeper ramped a short ball to Taylor at third man after 6.5 overs and 30 minutes of play on Saturday.

The pitch at Hagley Oval had already shown signs of life during that short passage of play. Boult, especially, managed to get the ball to rear surprisingly and conceded seven byes from balls which flew over the head or out of reach of the wicketkeeper.

Broad and Anderson used the movement effectively, with probing full lengths that gave the ball an opportunity to swing.