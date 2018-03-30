Faulk scores as Hurricanes beat Capitals 4-1

WASHINGTON — Carolina is a long shot to make the playoffs. Coach Mike Peters is still looking for a strong finish for the Hurricanes.

Justin Faulk scored midway through the second period, and Carolina beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Friday night to remain in the post-season race.

It was the fourth win in five games for the Hurricanes, who haven't made the playoffs since 2009. Carolina must win its final four games while Florida and New Jersey lose their remaining games in regulation to play beyond the regular season.

Asked if the playoffs were a realistic goal, Peters answered tersely: "No." But Peters believes there are genuine incentives for his team.

"You've got to play," he said. "These guys are pros. You're paid to play."

Metropolitan Division-leading Washington had won five in a row. Michal Kempny scored his first goal with the Capitals after he was acquired in a February trade with Chicago.

"We've been playing great the last month," Capitals forward Devante Smith-Pelly said. "I don't want to say this was expected, but a game like this maybe was going to happen eventually. It was probably better tonight than Sunday."

Washington visits Pittsburgh on Sunday, and the teams have a long history.

"Overall, obviously we don't like those guys," Smith-Pelly said. "It's a huge game. We'll be back."

Carolina goaltender Scott Darling stopped 20 shots, and Braden Holtby had 26 saves for Washington.