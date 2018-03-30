Smart scores 25, North Texas beats USF 88-77 for CBI title

DENTON, Texas — Roosevelt Smart scored 25 points and made all 14 of his free throws, leading North Texas over San Francisco 88-77 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of the College Basketball Invitational finals.

The Mean Green (20-18) lost the opener in the best-of-three matchup, but won 69-55 Wednesday to set up the championship game.

Four of Smart's points came during an 8-1 run in the second half after USF rallied within 52-51. He was fouled while shooting for the first two free throws, then added two more when San Francisco coach Kyle Smith drew a technical foul.

Frankie Ferrari led the Dons (22-17) with 19 points. Nate Renfro added 18 and Chase Foster had 12.