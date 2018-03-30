Lappin lifts Devils over Rocket 3-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Nick Lappin's goal early in the third period was the winner as the Binghamton Devils edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Kevin Rooney and Blake Speers also scored for Binghamton (23-25-11), while Eddie Lack made 21 saves for the win.

Chris Terry and Jeremy Gregoire supplied the offence for Laval (24-37-9), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Michael McNiven stopped 26 shots.

The Devils were 1 for 6 on the power play and the Rocket went 0 for 3.