Towns, Crawford help Wolves edge Mavs 93-92

"I feel like the more I learn to play with H that would be better for the future, so we're trying to build that chemistry as soon as possible," Smith said.

Minnesota entered the night in seventh place in the bunched-up Western Conference but moved into fifth with losses by Oklahoma City and New Orleans. Just three games separated fourth place from 10th in the West.

After trailing by as many as nine in the first half, the Wolves scored five points in the final 2.3 seconds of the half to get within 46-44 at the break. Crawford hit a 3-pointer off Towns' offensive rebound, and then Towns scored just before the buzzer after Dallas' Maxi Kleber inbounded the ball right to him.

"We made some hustle plays at the end of the half," Thibodeau said. "A hustle play can trigger a run, and I thought that gave us good life coming out (after halftime)."

BUTLER CLEARED FOR CONTACT

Wolves guard Jimmy Butler made the trip to Dallas and has been cleared for contact drills, using a brace on his right knee.

"He had a good workout, did the shoot-around and stayed and played after," Thibodeau said. "He's been diligent with the rehab, going twice a day. He went through the non-contact great, didn't have any problems. This was the next step."

Thibodeau didn't put a timeline on Butler's return. Butler had meniscus surgery on Feb. 25, and Minnesota is now 8-7 in the games he has missed.

While Butler did not talk to reporters, he stood by Crawford's side in the locker room and commented on some of his teammate's statements.

One example: When Crawford praised Butler for being a virtual coach on the sidelines as he recovers from his injury, Butler chimed in: "Jimmy gets on my nerves all the time."

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Wolves assistant coach Rick Brunson will stay in Texas to watch his son Jalen lead Villanova in the NCAA national semifinals against Kansas on Saturday in San Antonio. ... The Wolves swept the season series from the Mavs, 4-0. ... The Wolves play seventh-place Utah on Sunday and play 10th-place Denver twice over their final five games.

Mavericks: Nowitzki set an NBA record by playing in his 75th game this season, the most by a player in his 20th season in the league. ... G J.J. Barea sat out for personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Utah on Sunday.

Mavericks: At Cleveland on Sunday. Dallas plays four of its final six on the road.

By Dave Jackson, The Associated Press