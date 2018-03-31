Panik's homer in 9th lifts Giants to 1-0 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Joe Panik homered for the second straight game off closer Kenley Jansen, and the San Francisco Giants beat the error-prone Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on Friday night.

The Giants won by an identical score in Thursday's season opener on Panik's solo shot off Clayton Kershaw.

This time, Panik went deep to the right field pavilion leading off the ninth against Jansen (0-1), making Giants skipper Bruce Bochy the first visiting manager ever to amass 100 wins at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have yet to score a run this season.