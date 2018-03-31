Trout homers as Angels beat Athletics 2-1

Trout homered off Sean Manaea (0-1) in the first. He also reached on a fielder's choice in the ninth and scored from first when left fielder Joyce short-hopped Justin Upton's single and the ball rolled to the fence.

It was Trout's 26th career home run against the A's and 14th at Oakland Coliseum.

"I took some good swings and hit some balls hard," Trout said. "That's always a positive."

Skaggs and the bullpen made it stand up after Los Angeles lost on opening day in 11 innings after blowing a four-run lead.

"Felt like I threw the ball well tonight," Skaggs said. "It just feels good, especially after my last outing in spring training, just to kind of correct some mechanical problems. I felt great."

The Angels also helped themselves with a pair of sparkling defensive plays.

Right fielder Kole Calhoun made a diving catch to rob Marcus Semien of a hit leading off the sixth. Catcher Martin Maldonado also picked off Lucroy at first base to end the seventh.

Manaea allowed four hits over 7 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He retired 12 straight and 20 of 21 after Trout's home run.

"I was going in and out and up and down, throwing my two-seam for strikes and the changeup was really good today," Manaea said. "I left that changeup up to Trout but other than that everything else was working."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler started at second base after sitting out the final two games of spring training and Thursday's opener with a groin injury, but left due to fatigue in the ninth. ... Andrew Heaney, on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation, threw a bullpen session before the game.

CELEBRATING 50

The A's held a 20-minute pregame ceremony to honour members of their 50th anniversary team. Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson and Rollie Fingers were among 27 players who attended the event, which featured video tributes from former A's players Yoenis Cespedes, Josh Donaldson, Josh Reddick and Dennis Eckersley.

PUJOLS' NEMESIS

Angels slugger Albert Pujols grounded into a double play and struck out twice in three at-bats against Manaea. He is 0 for 15 in his career against the lefty.

"I grew up watching that guy play and now I get to face him," Manaea said.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Matt Shoemaker pitches Saturday in his first regular-season start since going down with a season-ending forearm strain June 14.

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden is coming off an injury-plagued season after being limited to seven starts a year ago.

By Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press