Nash, Kidd, Hill in 13-member Basketball Hall of Fame class

"I'm just following Steve and Grant around," Kidd said with a grin. "I was (NBA) co-rookie of the year with Grant, I've known Steve forever, and now we're going into this class together. I said, 'Whatever you do next, I'm going to go with you there, too.'"

Allen, a 10-time all-star, is the most prolific three-point shooter in NBA history and a two-time league champion whose career also encompassed roughly the same two-decade stretch as his three fellow inductees.

When Nash retired in 2015, his 10,335 assists ranked him third all-time behind John Stockton and Kidd. He represented Canada internationally for over 10 years and led the national team to the quarterfinals of the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

In 2012, he was named general manager of the senior men's national team.

"Steve Nash's impact on Canadian basketball may never be fully articulated," Canada Basketball president Michele O'Keefe said in a statement. "His level of competitiveness drove Team Canada to win some great games and yet his biggest contribution may be how he has inspired the following generations to pick up a basketball.

"From a kid growing up in Victoria to 'Captain Canada,' on behalf of all Canadian basketball fans, congratulations Steve on this remarkable accomplishment."

The class also includes two giants of the modern women's game. Thompson was the first draft choice in WNBA history and a four-time league champion, while Smith is the top scorer in women's professional basketball history.

Driesell, best known for his 17 seasons at Maryland, is the only NCAA coach to win 100 games at four different schools. Scott is a five-time NBA All-Star who also excelled in the ABA.

Driesell drew laughs when the Hall of Famers got together with his still-dry wit: "I think it's more for my players and my coaching staffs and my trainers and athletic directors that hired me than it is for me, because I'm 86 years old. I want them to enjoy it. I probably won't be around too long to enjoy it ... but it's just a big honour and a thrill."

Scott, the first black scholarship athlete at North Carolina before his championship-winning NBA career with the Suns and Boston Celtics, shared his enormous mutual respect for Driesell.

"If people don't know it, if it wasn't for Lefty, there would be no Charlie Scott," Scott said. "He was the guy who first recruited me (to Davidson). And I guess he hated it, but he put my name in the newspaper, and that was when Coach (Dean) Smith saw it, and that's when Coach Smith started recruiting me."

Driesell laughed that he would have been in the Hall of Fame much earlier if Scott had come to Davidson.

Cheeks is a four-time NBA all-star and one of the greatest defensive point guards in hoops history. The Philadelphia 76ers great played the same position as Kidd and Nash, but at a different time in the game's evolution.

"When I was playing, (the job) was making sure I was taking care of my players," Cheeks said. "I would have been crazy not to get the ball to Julius (Erving) and Moses (Malone)."

Welts, the first openly gay NBA executive, has worked in several aspects of the game, including the launch of the WNBA. The former president of the Phoenix Suns, he became the Warriors' president and chief of operations in 2011.

Thorn has a lengthy career as a player, coach and executive. He served as the NBA's executive vice-president of basketball operations between stints in the front offices of the Bulls and Nets.

Radja was one of the greatest European players of his generation. The Croatian scorer also played four seasons for the Boston Celtics.

Washington (1898-1971) was a spectacular athlete who excelled at tennis but also played on 11 consecutive Women's Colored Basketball World's Championship teams.

A three-time winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year, Nash will join fellow Canadians Dr. James Naismith (inventor, 1959), Ernest C. Quigley (official, 1961), Peter F. (Pete) Newell (coach, 1979) and Robert J. (Bobby) Houbregs (player, 1987) in the Hall.

