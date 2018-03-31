International Jayhawks to reunite with family at Final Four

SAN ANTONIO — Udoka Azubuike has waited several years for the thrill he'll get when he looks into the Alamodome stands at the Final Four and sees his mother.

Sure, Azubuike appreciates the opportunity to play for a national title with his Kansas Jayhawks. But he is the starting centre for one of the nation's most prestigious college basketball programs, and his mother has never seen him play.

In fact, Florence Azonuwu hasn't seen her son at all for six years.

"It is just going to be nice to see her again," Azubuike said. "This is what basketball is all about. Reuniting with family and getting to meet your family. That is the best part about it."

Azonuwu's emergency travel visa from Nigeria to the U.S. was only approved Thursday, following some wrangling by the school, Kansas' two senators and the U.S. State Department. If she can get through three flights over 24 hours while avoiding trouble from an Air France strike in Paris, Azonuwu expects to be in San Antonio by the time Kansas takes the court against fellow top seed Villanova.

Azubuike was 13 years old when he left Nigeria to play basketball in Jacksonville, Florida. While he grew into an impressive student-athlete, most of his contact with his mother and siblings has been limited to phone calls every few weeks.

"Can you imagine?" Kansas coach Bill Self asked. "You've never seen your son play basketball, and the first time you do it is in front of 70,000 people at this thing? I can't even imagine what's going to be going through her mind."

And she won't be the only parent taking advantage of the financial help provided by the NCAA, which gives several thousand dollars in stipends to family members so they can make the trip to the Final Four.

Silvio De Sousa's father is planning to travel from Angola to see his son for the first time since last summer. Ukrainian guard Svi Mykhailiuk will welcome both of his parents, who have already made the trip stateside this season for Kansas' senior night.

De Sousa also left Africa to play high school basketball in the U.S., and he spent the past four years learning English and becoming a student capable of thriving at Kansas while growing into one of the nation's most coveted big men. He is looking forward to showing everything he has learned to his father, Jean-Jacques, since De Sousa was still in high school the last time they saw each other.