Orlando City tops Red Bulls 4-3 on 86th-minute goal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scott Sutter's shot deflected off Josue Colman for the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute, sending Orlando City past the New York Red Bulls 4-3 Saturday for its first victory this season.

Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles appeared to have Sutter's shot covered, but the redirection off Colman's shoulder put Robles out of position. Colman was credited with the goal.

Dom Dwyer had two goals for Orlando City (1-2-1). His first was a header that made it 2-2 in the 26th minute. His second was a low hard blast off a throw-in that put his team up 3-2 in the 48th minute.

Aaron Long pulled the Red Bulls (2-2-0) even in the 82nd minute with a short header to finish Marc Rzatkowski's free kick.