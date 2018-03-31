Masters offers reprieve from increasingly vocal golf crowds

There's a lot more leniency at regular PGA Tour events. Shouts, screams and some irreverence are a growing trend.

"It's a good problem to have," commissioner Jay Monahan said. "You have more people, young people, coming to our events than we've ever seen. Some of these people are new, and we're trying to bring new people into our sport. ... This issue is going to come when you have outdoor events with the number of people we have.

"We've got a significant number of people and resources to make sure the right behaviour is happening on the golf course. We've had some high-profile incidents the last few weeks. We're monitoring it and we'll get it right. I think a lot of that behaviour will be self-policing."

The mute button has been difficult to find, especially in an era when people often share every thought via social media.

There might be other factors, too.

McIlroy suggested limiting alcohol sales at events after a spectator kept yelling his wife's name during the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando a few weeks ago.

"I was going to go over and have a chat with him," McIlroy said. "I think it's gotten a little much, to be honest. ... They need to do something, because every week it seems like guys are complaining about it more and more."

No longer are there only quaint groups watching golf in utter silence and then responding with restrained applause. Decency and decorum are, for the most part, going the way of wooden drivers.

Rowdy crowds have become the norm, with many fans starting to treat the game like any other sporting event. They jeer unpopular golfers. They cheer balls hit into the water. They fear nothing. It's Phoenix Open fervour everywhere. It's Ryder Cup passion at every stop. It's courtside cackles and sideline taunts instead of greenside graciousness.

"It's great for the tournament. It's great for us. But golf is different than a football game, and there's etiquette involved and you don't want people to be put off from bringing their kids when people are shouting stuff out," McIlroy said.

Thomas had a fan ejected for yelling what he called "unacceptable things" at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles in February. The following week at the Honda Classic, he had another person removed for saying, "Get in the bunker."

"I guess it's a part of it now, unfortunately," Thomas said. "I wish it wasn't. I wish people didn't think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we're trying to hit shots and play."

At the Dell Technologies Match Play last week, Garcia pointed out a guy who "was shouting not very nice things at me." Security removed him.

"The crowds in our game have gotten bigger, so obviously it's not just golf crowds that you get now," the defending Masters champion said. "And sometimes, unfortunately, you get one or two guys that are probably having too much fun and a little bit too much liquid and unfortunately it happens. That's the way it is."

Tiger Woods' return from a fourth back surgery has boosted golf galleries, but recent fan misbehaviour can't be blamed solely on the "Tiger Effect."

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter — and Howard Stern's satellite radio show, where the host gleefully shares clips of the "Baba Booey" shout-outs — are partially responsible for tempting fans with a chance at 15 seconds of fame.

Golfers might be the ones who have to adjust, at least at most events.

"Guys on the tour are bit too sensitive right now," Adam Scott said. "We might need to just find a way to block it out because it's only going to get worse. We've come from playing in silence to something new. It's how it's going to evolve. I think it's generally a good thing. I don't think we should be turning people away, but we should be pointing them in the right spot.

"It's a delicate balance because you want some atmosphere out there. This is sport. I think we're just seeing the evolution of the game. It's gone from a gentleman's game, let's say, to — on purpose — the tour is taking it more mainstream and this is what we're going to get: more sports crowds."

And more "Baba Booey" and "mashed potatoes" shouts.

Just not this week. Not at the Masters.

By Mark Long, The Associated Press