Colman's late goal gives Orlando City 4-3 win over Red Bulls

Daniel Steres had an own goal in the 48th minute when he put Marco Urena's pass for Vela into his own net to make it 3-0, but Lletget started the Galaxy's comeback by scoring in the 61st minute.

WHITECAPS 2, CREW 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kei Kamara scored the go-ahead goal on a diving header in the 78th minute for Vancouver.

Brek Shea smashed home a deflection off Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 51st minute to tie it for the Whitecaps (3-1-1).

Gyasi Zardes pounced on a rebound in the 29th minute to open the scoring for the Crew (3-1-1), who had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Artur had a header hit the crossbar in the 86th minute that would have tied it for Columbus.

TIMBERS 2, FIRE 2

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Vincent had a goal and an assist to lift Chicago to a draw with Portland.

Vincent headed down Bastian Schweinsteiger's deep diagonal cross to cap the scoring in the 84th minute for the Fire (0-2-1). The result snapped Chicago's four-game losing streak stretching back to last season.

Sebastian Blanco headed home Andres Flores' cross from the middle of the 18-yard box to give the Timbers (0-2-2) the 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

Schweinsteiger set up Vincent's wide cross in the 50th minute and Nemanja Nikolic tapped in his third goal of the season to make it 1-all.

Blanco's takeaway near midfield led to Diego Valeri's early goal for Portland in the sixth minute. It was the reigning MVP's first goal of the 2018 campaign.

By The Associated Press