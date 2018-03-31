Morrissey, Byfuglien lead Jets past Leafs

Playing minus rookie defenceman Travis Dermott because of a lower-body injury suffered in the first, the Leafs went to the penalty kill when play resumed after Jake Gardiner cross-checked Scheifele hard into the boards, much to the chagrin of home crowd.

The Jets' power play — which sat fourth overall heading into Saturday — went to work, and Byfuglien snapped his seventh off the post and in past a screened McElhinney at 9:40.

Winnipeg pulled ahead 3-1 seemingly out of nothing on a broken play with 2:26 left in the period when Copp fired his sixth shortside off a pass from Adam Lowry.

Playing the second of a back-to-back, McElhinney saw his first action in place of Frederik Andersen since making 33 saves in a 4-0 win over Montreal on March 17.

Toronto went back to the man advantage midway through the final period after Winnipeg was whistled for too many men, but neither unit could connect despite extended zone time.

The Leafs pressed further with McElhinney out for an extra attacker, but couldn't find a way past Hellebuyck before Ron Hainsey took a holding penalty on Copp with 67 seconds left in regulation to kill any hope of a comeback.

Hellebuyck had to be sharp to snag Nazem Kadri's deflection of a Marleau shot midway through the first before also blocking Connor Brown's batted effort and rebound chance from in close with under two minutes left.

Brown had another opportunity with Hellebuyck swimming in his crease moments later, but couldn't quite find the handle on a loose puck.

Notes: Toronto came in 8-2 over its last 10. ... Leafs forward Mitch Marner saw his 11-game point streak (five goals, 11 assists) come to an end. ... Leo Komarov replaced Andreas Johnsson on Toronto's fourth line after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Winnipeg defenceman Jacob Trouba (concussion) returned to the lineup following a five-game absence. ... The Leafs host Buffalo on Monday, while the Jets visit Ottawa.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press