NYCFC stays unbeaten with 2-1 win over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Maximiliano Moralez had a goal and an assist and New York City FC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ismael Tajouri dribbled it to the right side of the penalty box from about 40 yards out and fed it to Maximiliano Moralez who, with the help of a deflection off Yeferson Quintana, made it 2-1 for NYCFC (4-0-1) in the 60th minute.

Anton Tinnerholm smashed home a volley to finish Moralez's corner to tie the game in the 49th minute.

Quintana opened the scoring in the third minute for the Quakes (1-2-0) with his first career MLS goal. He headed Magnus Eriksson's corner with a flick into the far side of the goal.