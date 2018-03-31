Blackmon homers twice, Rockies beat Diamondbacks 2-1

PHOENIX — Charlie Blackmon homered twice and the Colorado Rockies salvaged the final game of their season-opening series in Arizona with a 2-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Blackmon, whose three hits in the series were all homers, tied the game with a leadoff drive against Zack Greinke in the sixth inning. He added another leadoff shot against Fernando Salas (0-1) in the eighth.

After scoring 17 runs in the first two games, Arizona managed only an unearned run in the series finale.

Bryan Shaw (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to get the victory. Jake McGee retired the heart of Arizona's lineup in order in the eighth, and Wade Davis pitched a perfect ninth for the save in his Rockies debut.