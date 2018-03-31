Yelich ties career high with 5 hits in Brewers' 7-3 win

SAN DIEGO — Christian Yelich tied his career high with five hits, and the Milwaukee Brewers swept the San Diego Padres with a 7-3 victory on Saturday night.

Yelich scored three times and drove in two runs as Milwaukee improved to 3-0 for the first time since it won its first five games in 2006. Lorenzo Cain had three hits and two RBIs, and Travis Shaw drove in three runs.

The Brewers acquired Yelich in a January trade with Miami and signed Cain to an $80 million, five-year contract during free agency, bolstering their outfield with a pair of bold moves.

Looks pretty good so far.

Yelich had his first three hits off Luis Perdomo (0-1), including a single in the first, a single in the third and an RBI double in the fourth. He then singled off Robbie Erlin in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth to chase Erlin, who missed all of 2017 while rehabbing from reconstructive elbow surgery.

Yelich set his career high with five hits for the Marlins against Philadelphia on Oct. 3, 2015.

Shaw singled in Yelich in the first and brought in Yelich and Cain in the third with a double that bounced over the left-field fence. Cain singled in Yelich in the fourth and added an RBI single in the eighth.

Brewers left-hander Brent Suter (1-0) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits. He combined with Josh Hader and Jacob Barnes on a six-hitter.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer for San Diego in the second, and Eric Hosmer doubled home a run in the third.

Perdomo allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings.