Dickson leads Roughnecks past Stealth 13-9

LANGLEY, B.C. — Curtis Dickson had a hat trick and added five assists as the Calgary Roughnecks beat the Vancouver Stealth 13-9 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Dane Dobbie scored three times and added two assists for Calgary (6-8), while Wesley Berg had a pair of goals. Holden Cattoni, Tyler Digby, Mitch Wilde, Zach Currier and Riley Loewen added singles.

Christian Del Bianco made 43 saves for the win.

Corey Small and Pat Saunders had two goals and two assists each for Vancouver (2-13). Logan Schuss also had a pair of goals, while Brandon Clelland, Matt Beers and Rhys Duch also found the back of the net.