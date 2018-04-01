Niki Terpstra wins Tour of Flanders after late attack

OUDENAARDE, Belgium — Niki Terpstra continued his fine form by winning the Tour of Flanders classic with a well-timed late attack on Sunday, becoming the first Dutch rider in more than 30 years to win the race.

Terpstra caught a mini-breakaway group of three riders on the final climb, and the Quick-Step Floors rider moved too far ahead to be caught. Danish rider Mads Pedersen finished second and Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert — last year's winner — was third.

"It's a dream come true. Winning Paris-Roubaix (in 2014) and now the Tour of Flanders," Terpstra said. "Those two races were always a big dream for me when I was young kid. I was already crazy about those two races, I can't describe how happy I am."

The previous Dutchman to win the Tour of Flanders was Adri van der Poel in 1986, and this was Terpstra's second classics win in quick succession. He also won the E3 Harelbeke on March 23.

As he neared the line in Oudenaarde, after 263 kilometres (163 miles) of grueling riding in tricky conditions, Terpstra looked round three times to see where Pedersen was. Finally, he knew victory was assured and raised his arms in the air as he free-wheeled the last 20 metres.

Along with the rain and chilly temperatures, riders weren't helped by a stray car driving on the course in the Flemish town of Aalst, about 60 kilometres into the race.

Startled riders cautiously navigated around the slow-moving grey car, or moved aside. After a few moments, the driver finally managed to get off the course.

The race, also known as De Ronde, is one of five higher-profile classics along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

It features 18 short but punishing climbs and five cobblestone sections.

Terpstra caught the front three — which included Pedersen — on the final grueling Paterberg cobble climb and opened up a comfortable lead.