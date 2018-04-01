Gushue rebounds with win over Switzerland

LAS VEGAS — Canada's Brad Gushue bounced back from a rough first day at the world men's curling championship with a 7-2 win over Switzerland on Sunday.

Gushue (2-1) wasn't pleased with his team's read of the ice and game-clock management in a loss to Scotland the previous night.

The Canadians were efficient in scoring and time against the Swiss, however, as they dispatched Marc Pfister's team in a quick six-end victory.

Canada scored deuces in the first, second and fourth ends, and stole a point in the fifth for a 7-1 lead.