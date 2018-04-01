LAS VEGAS — Norway's Steffen Walstad and South Korea's ChangMin Kim picked up wins at the men's world curling championship Sunday to join Sweden at the top of the table.

Norway, South Korea and Sweden's Niklas Edin were all 2-0.

Defending champion Brad Gushue of Canada (1-1) had the morning off and faced Switzerland's Marc Pfister (0-2) in the evening draw.

China's Dejia Zou, American Greg Persinger, Russia's Alexey Timofeev and Jaap Van Dorp of the Netherlands were also 1-1.