NewsAlert: Notre Dame wins women's title

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arike Ogunbowale hit the go-ahead basket with less than a second remaining on the clock as Notre Dame beat Mississippi State 61-58 on Sunday to win the NCAA women's basketball championship.
More coming.
By The Canadian Press
