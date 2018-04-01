NewsAlert: Notre Dame wins women's title

Sports 08:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arike Ogunbowale hit the go-ahead basket with less than a second remaining on the clock as Notre Dame beat Mississippi State 61-58 on Sunday to win the NCAA women's basketball championship.

More coming.

By The Canadian Press

