Garcia makes Sunday arrival at Augusta a day for family

"He said, 'Do this, do that.' So I did this, I did that. And I won," Rahm said, smiling before he added, "So I need to listen to this man."

There were Masters champions all over Augusta National on Sunday, several of them presenting trophies to the various age groups of winners. Garcia, Adam Scott, Nick Faldo, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Ben Crenshaw and Bubba Watson were among those posing with the kids.

Faldo and Watson share one peculiar thing in common at the Masters — multiple victories, no top 10s except for when they win. It goes against so much evidence that Masters champions have a knack for playing well.

Bernhard Langer was in the mix two years ago when he was 58. Fred Couples seems to play well no matter how bad his back is treating him. Tiger Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters, and even in his last full season before multiple back surgeries, his tie for 17th was his best result of the year.

"I have no idea how the formula works," Faldo said, though he wasn't the least bit bothered. "My top 10s were very good top 10s."

Watson won in 2012 and 2014, and in between he figured he could at least finish in the top 10.

"I was right around 10th," Watson said. "And then I made a 10 on No. 12. I made a 20-footer for a 10."

Woods was not expected until Monday, and in some respects, that's when this Masters might really come to life. Most of the best players in the world already have won this year — Dustin Johnson, Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Garcia — and that's been the case in recent years going into Augusta National.

Woods hasn't won, but he's playing well, and that almost feels like a victory considering his four back surgeries.

"Tiger coming back is better than just playing," Faldo said. "He's going to threaten. I think he's ahead of schedule."

By Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press