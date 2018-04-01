Moe's moment: Michigan big man Wagner living NCAA dreams

"Obviously, he's a little crazy in the head," Wagner said of Garnett. "But I appreciate that, because I'm a little crazy out there, too."

When a German coaching friend put Wagner on Michigan coach John Beilein's radar five years ago, Beilein could tell Wagner wasn't a normal teenager from their first phone conversation. The German kid was upbeat, personable and completely comfortable speaking with adults an ocean away — but Beilein could only scout him on film.

So Beilein made a one-day trip to Germany. The coach met Wagner and his parents at the Berlin apartment, having a fruitful conversation over the big German meal and beer he had requested.

"When I got in the elevator with the young man, by the time I got out of the elevator, I said, 'If this kid is good at all, I'm going to give him a scholarship,'" Beilein said. "He was so engaging."

Wagner was just as eager to learn about Beilein after seeing him on television six months earlier in the 2013 NCAA Tournament finale.

Many young Germans follow the NBA with the same fervour as their American counterparts, but even the concept of college basketball is unfamiliar. Wagner was already a college basketball fan five years ago, constantly staying up late to watch big games even while preparing for his own.

Wagner was on a bus to Hamburg for a game when Michigan lost to Louisville in the Final Four that year. He downloaded the game a day later to watch with a friend who now plays for Alba Berlin, Wagner's former club in the Basketball Bundesliga.

"It's funny, because (the friend) watches my games now," Wagner said with a grin and a voice with barely a trace of a German accent.

Wagner is now in the main event for this distinctly American version of his sport. Back home in the Prenzlauer Berg neighbourhood of Berlin, several bars are staying open until the wee hours to allow fans to get a look at the local guy in maize and blue.

"It's cool to have so many people interested, and to have such a big support system," Wagner said. "My mom told me the other day that there are so many people who know me and who are calling them all the time. They want to be a part of it. They ask where to watch the games, and that's something that makes me very proud and happy."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press