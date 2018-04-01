Pacers beat Clippers 111-104 for 5th straight win

Harrell and Williams combined to score 21 of the Clippers' 26 points in the fourth.

Harris' 3-pointer drew the Clippers to 105-104, but Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer and the Pacers went 3 of 4 at the free throw line to end the game.

"We have to keep fighting," Harris said. "We need to stay with it to see what we can get."

Harrell scored the Clippers' last basket in each of the first three quarters. He beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from well behind the arc to end the first, dunked to end the second and scored to end the third.

After tying the game three times in the third, the Pacers took their first lead, 65-61, on a basket by Turner. Oladipo tied it once more at 67-all before the Clippers closed with an 11-9 spurt to lead 78-76 heading into the fourth.

Down by 16, the Pacers ended the first half on a 19-4 run that left them trailing 51-50 at the break. Oladipo scored 11 points and Turner had six.

TIP-INS

Pacers: The start of the game was delayed about six minutes while repairs were made to the basket on the south end of the court. ... Swept the two-game season series, winning 109-104 a week ago in Indiana. ... Will be in the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.

Clippers: Jordan was called for a flagrant-1 foul late in the fourth with the Clippers down by one. ... F Danilo Gallinari had seven points and six rebounds in his second game since returning from a bruised right hand that cost him 18 games. ... Jordan averaged 17.1 rebounds in March, just off his career high of 17.3 set in March 2015.

SOLID SHOOTING

The Clippers shot 51 per cent from the field and scored 104 points only to come up short. "They came up with the loose balls, the offensive rebounds," coach Doc Rivers said. "Those are the plays at the end of a game that you have to make."

UP NEXT

Pacers: At the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in the finale of a four-game western swing.

Clippers: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press