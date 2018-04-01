Dorsey has 19 points as Hawks hold off Magic, 94-88

ATLANTA — Tyler Dorsey scored 19 points, including back-to-back baskets after Orlando trimmed Atlanta's lead to five points late in the game, and the Hawks beat the Magic 94-88 on Sunday in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's worst records.

Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 10 rebounds and rookie John Collins added another double-double for Atlanta with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks snapped a five-game losing streak.

Orlando's Shelvin Mack hit two free throws with 2:16 remaining to cut Atlanta's lead to 89-84. Dorsey answered with a 3-pointer and added a layup on Atlanta's next possession to stretch the lead back to double digits at 94-84.

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 20 points, and rookie Jonathan Isaac had a career-high 15.

Orlando made only 34.4 per cent of its shots from the field. Center Nikola Vucevic had 10 points on 3-for-19 shooting but led the Magic with 14 rebounds.

Positioning for the NBA draft lottery was on the line as both teams trail Phoenix in the race for the league's worst record.

With its third straight loss, Orlando (22-54) moved closer to Atlanta (22-55) at the bottom of the East.

The Hawks took a big first-half lead of 15 points and led 56-43 at halftime.

Orlando opened the second half with a 12-2 run, cutting the lead to 58-55.