New Zealand 34-0 at tea on day 4, 2nd test vs England

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — England set New Zealand 382 to win the second cricket test when captain Joe Root made a declaration hastened by a flurry of wickets before tea Monday on the fourth day.

Root declared at 352-9 midway through the second session after England led by 29 on the first innings. At tea, New Zealand was 34-0 with Tom Latham 21 and Jeet Raval 13.

If New Zealand reaches its target it will be the fourth-highest successful run chase in test history after the West Indies' 418 against Australia in 2003, Australia's 404 against England in 1948 and India's 403 against the West Indies in 1976.

New Zealand scored 451, its highest fourth-innings total, against England at Christchurch in 2002 but still lost that match by 98 runs.

England indicated at stumps on Sunday, when it was 202-3 and already 231 runs ahead, that it would likely declare during Monday's second session. The eventual timing was influenced by a flurry of wickets on either side of lunch.

Root and Dawid Malan made half centuries in the first session which consolidated England's grip on the match. But they were dismissed within two three deliveries in the first session and England lost four more wickets early in the second.

Root called his batsmen in when Jonny Bairstow was out for 36, leaving Jack Leach not out on 14 after he made 16 in the first innings of his debut test.

Malan and Root were both out to rash shots near the end of a dull first session. Root was caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling, slashing at a wide delivery from Neil Wagner, and Malan chipped a ball from Colin de Grandhomme off his pads to Henry Nicholls at mid-wicket.

De Grandhomme enjoyed the rare luxury of sharing the second new ball with Trent Boult in the absence of Tim Southee, who received treatment for a slight side strain.

Reveling in a new role, the medium pacer claimed the wickets of Malan, Ben Stokes (12), Mark Wood (9) and Bairstow to return 4-94.