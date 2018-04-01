Bellinger, Hill lead Dodgers to 9-0 rout of slumping Giants

As the throw came in, Puig mistakenly also tried to tag from first. The throw was cut off and Puig got caught in a rundown. That enabled Seager to break for home, and the Giants failed to get the tag down in time at first on a sliding Puig as Seager scored.

The Dodgers broke the game open with four runs in the sixth.

Chris Taylor doubled and scored on Puig's double to end the night for Stratton. Left-hander Josh Osich was greeted by Yasmani Grandal's run-scoring single and then Bellinger's two-run homer, an opposite-field drive to left.

Hernandez hit his two-run double off Roberto Gomez in a four-run eighth.

The Dodgers finished with 13 hits after totalling only 11 in their first three games of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (strained pectoral) is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions Tuesday and Friday in preparation for a rehab assignment. ... There is still no schedule for the return of closer Mark Melancon (elbow strain).

Dodgers: Logan Forsythe was expected to be the team's primary third baseman while Justin Turner is on the disabled list, but Kyle Farmer has started at third the past two games. Although a shortstop at the University of Georgia, he has been a catcher in the minors for the Dodgers.

UP NEXT

Giants: Off on Monday before sending out Ty Blach (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to start Tuesday's home opener against Seattle.

Dodgers: Open their first road trip of the season Monday at NL West rival Arizona with LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu making his first start this season.

By The Associated Press