Waterloo Synchro Swim Club 13-15 team qualifies for nationals

They sacrificed their March break’s to train for the meet, and it paid off with a trip to the national stage.

Waterloo Region Synchronized Swimming Club finished with a gold medal at the 13-15 Federation Internationale De Natation (FINA) team event, which wrapped up on March 24 in Calgary. The club was awarded score of 72.93 for its river dance-themed routine, 1.43 clear of its closest competitor from Montreal.

The river dance theme employed a very fast-paced routine, making the club’s success even more impressive.

“Before this competition, the girls gave up their March break, we trained the whole week,” said club coach Jin Na. “I’m so proud of them, they did a very good job last weekend. “When they perform, they’re just like one girl swimming, not the eight girls. So, because they work very well together, they can perform together very well.”

The club spent time training in Edmonton as well, before travelling to Calgary for the event, which had over 450 athletes from 40 different synchro-swimming clubs across Canada.

Waterloo’s first-place finish in the event qualified them for the Espoir National Synchronized Swimming Championships, which are in Surrey, B.C. and run from May 29 to June 3.

“Each season, the coach creates a routine, that’s their routine throughout the year, “ said club president Erika Lindner. “Small changes are made after each competition, because you get feedback from the judges. Each time, they try to make it more difficult, harder in areas, or add more things to it. It’s the same music routine basically throughout the whole season.”

Na, who immigrated from China to Canada to run the club, added the team might need to sharpen up its routine in preparation for the nationals. She brings a wealth of experience with her synchro, having competed twice for China in the Olympics. Na participated in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as well as the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The Chinese team finished seventh at both Olympic Games. She was also China’s national team’s senior coach from 2004 to 2012.

Na was impressed with the dedication for the girls, who generally train four days a week for a total of 15 hours out of Elmira.

Rae Ella Fitzgerald, Ioanna Hopper, Myka Innanen, Lauren Irvine, Chloe Massey, Claire Scheffel, Shani Shnayder, Abigail Young, and Cassandra Zanditz round out the swimmers who competed for Waterloo.