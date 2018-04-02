Closing act: An uncertain future looms for college hoops

SAN ANTONIO — For the past three weeks, it's been all about buzzer-beaters, bracket-busters and basketball — a much-needed reminder about just how beautiful this game can be.

For the next six months, it will be all about ugliness and uncertainty, while college basketball wrestles with the changes it must make to keep the sport alive.

The 2017-18 campaign could very well be remembered as the season that ridded the upper echelon of college hoops of any last whiffs of the notion that it is all about amateurs, "student-athletes" and playing for nothing more than a scholarship and pride.

An FBI investigation that resulted in the September arrests of 10 agents, coaches and businessmen with basketball ties did what the NCAA never really could — laid bare the inner-workings of a shady, money-grubbing business that's been teetering on the edge of the rulebook, and the law, for decades.

"The state of the game, there's no doubt, there's some question marks now," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said.

Between the FBI probe and other media reports, violations have been alleged at 28 schools, ranging from businessmen taking recruits' parents out to lunch to $100,000 payoffs to get them to sign with certain programs; 17 of those teams were in the March Madness bracket. A panel led by Condoleezza Rice is examining the problems and is expected to release a report, and its recommendations, on April 25.

The president of the NCAA has promised action , but said he would not support anything truly game-changing — as in, rules that would fundamentally alter the amateur status of the "student-athletes" whose efforts are the underpinnings of the $1.1 billion the NCAA earned in 2017. The lion's share of that comes from the men's basketball tournament that brought Villanova and Michigan to Monday night's final.

More significant change might have to come from the NBA, which is considering ending the "one and done" rule that calls for players to either be 19 or complete at least one year in college before becoming eligible for the draft.

Passed in 2005, that rule altered the landscape of college basketball, putting the lie to the notion that these players — at least the very best ones — come to school to earn a degree. "One and Done" is often derided as the catchall explanation for everything bad about the college game.

Changing the rule, however, won't necessarily change the roles of agents, AAU coaches, college coaches, middlemen, handlers and shoe companies, all of whom partake in what is essentially an unregulated, underground talent-acquisition business, the likes of which the NCAA hasn't the resources or rulebook to control.