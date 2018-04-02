East Tennessee State puts football coach on paid leave

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State has placed recently hired football coach Randy Sanders on paid administrative leave.
The school said Monday it is investigating a "potential violation of university policy." No other details were provided in the one-sentence in a statement.
Sanders was hired Dec. 17 to replace Carl Torbush, who announced his retirement at the end of the 2017 season. Sanders was co-offensive co-ordinator at Florida State on Jimbo Fisher's staff last season and was quarterbacks coach on the Seminoles' 2013 national championship team.
He also has worked as an offensive co-ordinator at Tennessee and Kentucky.
By The Associated Press
