K-W Titans end 2nd season with some positives

No matter how you slice it, there can’t be too many positive ways to spin winning just 20 per cent of your games in a season, but Kitchener-Waterloo Titans co-owner Leon Martin remains positive.
“We’ve seen positives from the players, they’ve shown better skill than they did all season,” said Martin. “Who’s to take credit for all that, I’m not sure. Eddie (Horton), Cavell (Johnson) have really stepped it up, been leaders on the team throughout and Derek Hall is always solid, he’s been a good leader.
“Everybody’s stepped up when they needed to in the end, and I think we finished up on a positive note.”
The Titans finished with a 8-32 record in their second season, a year after showing promise in their 2016-2017 inaugural season, where they won 18 games and made a playoff appearance. K-W's eight victories had them finish last in the league, five games worse than ninth-placed Cape Breton.
Hall, one of the Titans' most consistent players this year, led the league with an average of 11.7 rebounds per game and was third with a 57.6 per cent field goal rate.
“There’s several things that hindered us all season, our schedule was not the best to start off,” Martin said. “We had a really, really slow start. If you play one every game 10 days, you never really get a rhythm going. We had injuries to start, and it plagued us all season long. If it wasn’t one person, it was someone else.”
K-W played only eight games from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, a stretch of 43 days.
“It has to be improved next season. We weren’t the only ones, a lot of teams once we really got into this were like ‘this is bad scheduling.’ It can be improved, and we have to find a system that is better at it,” Martin said. “We waited too long we didn’t have a lot of time to get the schedule out. As soon as we get the Rangers' schedule, we can work on ours.
"Every team has to wait for the Jr. A hockey team, everybody plays second to the hockey team. We’re not the only problem there, every team does that.”
In the midst of a tumultuous season and with just five wins, the Titans replaced coach/general manager Serge Langis with former Titans player Cavell Johnson, giving him the interim tag.
Kitchener earned three wins under Johnson including a 114-103 win over the Saint John Riptide on March 14, an impressive 126-107 win over the Niagara River Lions on March 24, and a season-closing 129-110 win over Windsor on March 31.
The results have seen a bit of an uptick since the arrival of the former Titan player as the team put up 137 points in a wildly entertaining game (albeit a loss) vs. the London Lightning on March 27.
“It’s been a challenge, it’s been something that has pushed me to learn, pushed me to learn fast, pushed me outside of a comfort zone,” said Johnson, the National Basketball League of Canada's top defensive player in 2014.
Martin hopes to keep Johnson as the head coach and is negotiating right now to retain him.
“He has to choose between what he wants to do, he has some good options, and he has some great options. Absolutely (I’d like to retain him). I like what he’s done and our goal is to retain him.”
The Titans allowed the most points in the league, giving up 4,510, an average of 112.75 points per game. However, the squad had less issues finding the net, finishing seventh in total points with 4,214.
Johnson said the team has to focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball as well on the defensive glass and have an “ownership” mindset around defence.
The nature of the NBL isn’t friendly to retaining top talent and continuity. So, the Titans potentially have a chance at turn things around in 2018-2019 if the right moves are made.
Martin said the team had players in roles that didn’t necessarily fit well with their skill set, and allocation has to be better next year.
“We have to pick players that are going to fit the role we want them to do, that is their specialty,” said Martin. “Not try to change someone into a role that’s not their specialty. Definitely, we get to protect six players this year, that’s going to be up to the coaches to decide who that it will be. Hopefully, it will fill in some gaps from this year.”
Martin said he was surprised with the traction the team received even with the losses piling up throughout the year.
“Hopefully our budget can grow if we get more people out, we want to do enough to make sure it’s a good experience for everybody. We also have to have to watch our spending, so we don’t over do it. It’s a business, we have to try and get this thing to carry itself, that’s our goal.”
