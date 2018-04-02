K-W Titans end 2nd season with some positives

Kitchener earned three wins under Johnson including a 114-103 win over the Saint John Riptide on March 14, an impressive 126-107 win over the Niagara River Lions on March 24, and a season-closing 129-110 win over Windsor on March 31.

The results have seen a bit of an uptick since the arrival of the former Titan player as the team put up 137 points in a wildly entertaining game (albeit a loss) vs. the London Lightning on March 27.

“It’s been a challenge, it’s been something that has pushed me to learn, pushed me to learn fast, pushed me outside of a comfort zone,” said Johnson, the National Basketball League of Canada's top defensive player in 2014.

Martin hopes to keep Johnson as the head coach and is negotiating right now to retain him.

“He has to choose between what he wants to do, he has some good options, and he has some great options. Absolutely (I’d like to retain him). I like what he’s done and our goal is to retain him.”

The Titans allowed the most points in the league, giving up 4,510, an average of 112.75 points per game. However, the squad had less issues finding the net, finishing seventh in total points with 4,214.

Johnson said the team has to focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball as well on the defensive glass and have an “ownership” mindset around defence.

The nature of the NBL isn’t friendly to retaining top talent and continuity. So, the Titans potentially have a chance at turn things around in 2018-2019 if the right moves are made.

Martin said the team had players in roles that didn’t necessarily fit well with their skill set, and allocation has to be better next year.

“We have to pick players that are going to fit the role we want them to do, that is their specialty,” said Martin. “Not try to change someone into a role that’s not their specialty. Definitely, we get to protect six players this year, that’s going to be up to the coaches to decide who that it will be. Hopefully, it will fill in some gaps from this year.”

Martin said he was surprised with the traction the team received even with the losses piling up throughout the year.

“Hopefully our budget can grow if we get more people out, we want to do enough to make sure it’s a good experience for everybody. We also have to have to watch our spending, so we don’t over do it. It’s a business, we have to try and get this thing to carry itself, that’s our goal.”