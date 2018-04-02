Pernilla Lindberg wins ANA Inspiration on 8th extra hole

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Pernilla Lindberg made a 30-foot birdie putt on the eighth extra hole to win the ANA Inspiration for her first professional victory.

Lindberg finished off Inbee Park on the par-4 10th, the fourth playoff hole Monday at Mission Hills after they played until it was too dark to see — and then played some more — Sunday night.

The 31-year-old Swede won the major championship in her 250th start on the LPGA, Ladies European and Symetra tours.

Park missed a chance for 20th LPGA Tour title and eighth major. The Hall of Famer won the Founders Cup two weeks ago in Phoenix.