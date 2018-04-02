Gold medallist John Morris dishes on Olympic curling

It’s been quite the year for John Morris.
Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won the first-ever gold medal in mixed doubles curling at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and dominated the field in the process.
“I would say it exceeded all expectations I had for it, it was so much fun,” said Morris of mixed curling, which was an Olympic event for the first time. “It was so much fun, It was just the game itself is a lot of fun, it’s a shorter game than regular curling, which I like. It’s only an hour and a half, so it’s a smaller time commitment.
“I loved the new sport of mixed doubles, I don’t think I’ll be playing team curling anymore.”
And last week, a month after capturing his second Olympic gold medal, Morris is a father to a brand new baby boy, Jack Bradley Morris.
Morris and Lawes finished with an 8-1 record, outscoring their opponents 70-33. They defeated Swiss pair Jenny Perret and Martin Rios in the finals on Feb. 13.
Mixed curling has been growing quite a bit internationally in the last decade, and Morris and Lawes’ success should help pick up steam for it in Canada.
“A lot of people say they never really knew about (mixed curling) until the Olympics, that’s the first time it’s been televised in Canada,” Morris added. “They said how much more they enjoyed it over regular curling, because it was quicker, fast-paced, and there’s a lot more action going. I can’t help but agree.”
Laura Crocker and Kirk Muyres captured the gold medal Canadian mixed doubles curling championship in Leduc, Alta., this past weekend.
Morris, who graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University's Kinesiology in 2003, joined forces with Lawes at the Canadian trials in January after he was originally paired with Rachel Homan. Homan ended up representing Canada in the team format, making her unavailable for mixed doubles.
“(Kaitlyn) was so easy to work with, we played together five, six years ago in few events in mixed doubles," said Morris, who did some of their training out of the K-W Granite Club. "There are certain people you work really well with. I knew with Kaitlyn, we’d have a really good chemistry together, and in mixed doubles, that’s huge. There’s a few times in the week, we missed a few shots, if we hadn’t had such great team work, we could have self-destructed.”
Lawes, 29, won and Olympic gold medal with Jennifer Jones in 2014 while Morris won gold with Kevin Martin in Vancouver.
Morris, 39, said Vancouver was amazing and an experience he’ll never forget, while the gold in South Korea was very special as well, especially with it being the first Olympic gold, garnering some historical significance.
Who could be happier than @LKLawes & @johnnymocurler? Watch the mixed doubles curling champs get their gold medals 🥇 #medalmania @oreo pic.twitter.com/QgD6icHBEJ
— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 14, 2018The Ottawa native who currently resides in Canmore, Alta., still has fond memories of his time at Laurier, where he was a member of the Golden Hawk curling team, along with fellow Canadian curling Olympian Brett Laing.
“One of the best things I learned at Laurier was just how to be a great teammate, and the teamwork skills that were learned, it was crucial, we had such a great team there. We really had each other’s back," said Morris.
“I learned a lot about the life, sport, work balance, and that sort of thing. Those are skills that I use everyday-whether it’s curling or at work with my own personal life, I (built) a great foundation from Laurier, and it’s a time that I’ll never forget.”
