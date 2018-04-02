Gold medallist John Morris dishes on Olympic curling

“(Kaitlyn) was so easy to work with, we played together five, six years ago in few events in mixed doubles," said Morris, who did some of their training out of the K-W Granite Club. "There are certain people you work really well with. I knew with Kaitlyn, we’d have a really good chemistry together, and in mixed doubles, that’s huge. There’s a few times in the week, we missed a few shots, if we hadn’t had such great team work, we could have self-destructed.”

Lawes, 29, won and Olympic gold medal with Jennifer Jones in 2014 while Morris won gold with Kevin Martin in Vancouver.

Morris, 39, said Vancouver was amazing and an experience he’ll never forget, while the gold in South Korea was very special as well, especially with it being the first Olympic gold, garnering some historical significance.

Who could be happier than @LKLawes & @johnnymocurler? Watch the mixed doubles curling champs get their gold medals 🥇 #medalmania @oreo pic.twitter.com/QgD6icHBEJ

— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

The Ottawa native who currently resides in Canmore, Alta., still has fond memories of his time at Laurier, where he was a member of the Golden Hawk curling team, along with fellow Canadian curling Olympian Brett Laing.

“One of the best things I learned at Laurier was just how to be a great teammate, and the teamwork skills that were learned, it was crucial, we had such a great team there. We really had each other’s back," said Morris.

“I learned a lot about the life, sport, work balance, and that sort of thing. Those are skills that I use everyday-whether it’s curling or at work with my own personal life, I (built) a great foundation from Laurier, and it’s a time that I’ll never forget.”