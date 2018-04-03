Waterloo Wolves compete for spot in Telus Cup

Jacob Bloomfield missed the entire series while Waterloo’s call-ups were Chase Broda and Mitch Lee.

“We had been off for about two weeks before that series started. I think that showed in the first two games. We just weren’t ourselves, after we got going, we seemed to just take over where we had been all year, what was really for the most part, a pretty dominant regular season for us, I think we were 31-4.”

MacEachern added that it took the squad a couple games to find a “rhythm,” which hindered their performance in the first two, where they suffered a loss and a tie.

“Our guys are so good on the fore check and so strong down low that Windsor wasn’t able to handle us, the other thing that makes us so strong is I have four lines that I’m very comfortable with,” MacEachern added. “I can have any of those four lines on the ice, and it didn’t really matter who Windsor countered with. We’re a four-line strong hockey team and that’s what makes us so hard to compete against.”

The Wolves road to the Telus Cup includes five round robin games in the central regional championships in Rockland from April 1 to 8, and MacEachern said the teams are so evenly matched, that any of them can run the table and go 5-0, and any of them go could winless in the five games.

Waterloo takes on Rockland, Sudbury, Hawkesbury, Ajax/Pickering, and Toronto in the tournament, three of whom they’ve faced already this year. The Wolves lost to Toronto while beating Ajax/Pickering and Rockland.

Four teams advance out of the round robin for a shot at becoming the central regional representative at the Telus Cup.

The Telus Cup is in Sudbury and takes place from April 23-28 where six teams across Canada (including the host Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves) will compete for the national title.