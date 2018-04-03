Waterloo Wolves compete for spot in Telus Cup

The Major Midget AAA Waterloo Wolves’ quest for the Telus Cup continues with a trip to the central regional championships this week.
Waterloo earned their berth into the tournament by defeating the reigning champion Windsor Jr. Spitfires to be crowned Alliance champions on March 23.
The Wolves took six games to win the series, which included two ties:
Game 1: Sat. March 10: Windsor 4, Waterloo 4 (OT)
Game 2: Sun. March 11: Windsor 4, Waterloo 2
Game 3: Fri. March 16: Waterloo 7, Windsor 1
Game 4: Sat. March 17: Waterloo 2, Windsor 2 (OT)
Game 5: Sun. March 18: Windsor 2, Waterloo 6
Game 6: Fri. March 23: Waterloo 6, Windsor 3
“It was a heck of an effort, especially with one of our top guys going down in the series before with a broken collarbone,” said Wolves coach Jim MacEachern. ”What made it really impressive was we called up a couple minor midgets and they fit right in perfectly. It was a lot tougher of a series than the last couple scores showed.”
Jacob Bloomfield missed the entire series while Waterloo’s call-ups were Chase Broda and Mitch Lee.
“We had been off for about two weeks before that series started. I think that showed in the first two games. We just weren’t ourselves, after we got going, we seemed to just take over where we had been all year, what was really for the most part, a pretty dominant regular season for us, I think we were 31-4.”
MacEachern added that it took the squad a couple games to find a “rhythm,” which hindered their performance in the first two, where they suffered a loss and a tie.
“Our guys are so good on the fore check and so strong down low that Windsor wasn’t able to handle us, the other thing that makes us so strong is I have four lines that I’m very comfortable with,” MacEachern added. “I can have any of those four lines on the ice, and it didn’t really matter who Windsor countered with. We’re a four-line strong hockey team and that’s what makes us so hard to compete against.”
The Wolves road to the Telus Cup includes five round robin games in the central regional championships in Rockland from April 1 to 8, and MacEachern said the teams are so evenly matched, that any of them can run the table and go 5-0, and any of them go could winless in the five games.
Waterloo takes on Rockland, Sudbury, Hawkesbury, Ajax/Pickering, and Toronto in the tournament, three of whom they’ve faced already this year. The Wolves lost to Toronto while beating Ajax/Pickering and Rockland.
Four teams advance out of the round robin for a shot at becoming the central regional representative at the Telus Cup.
The Telus Cup is in Sudbury and takes place from April 23-28 where six teams across Canada (including the host Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves) will compete for the national title.
