Braves add RHP Anibal Sanchez, C Carlos Perez to roster

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have selected the contract of right-hander Anibal Sanchez from Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves also added newly acquired catcher Carlos Perez to their 25-man roster.

Atlanta signed the 34-year-old Sanchez to a minor league contract on March 16. He could serve as the team's fifth starting pitcher, possibly until left-hander Luiz Gohara recovers from a sprained left ankle. The Braves are not expected to need a No. 5 starter before April 10 due to off days.

Atlanta acquired Perez from the Angels for minor league infielder Ryan Schimpf on Saturday night. Perez will provide depth with Tyler Flowers on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain and Kurt Suzuki recovering from a bruised right hand.