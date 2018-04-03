Kitchener's Sarah Pavan goes for gold down under

After nearly 25 hours of travel and a fast-forward of 17 hours, Sarah Pavan is ready to compete for gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The duo of Kitchener’s Pavan and Toronto's Melissa Humana-Paredes will compete for the first medals handed out in beach volleyball in Commonwealth competition in Gold Coast, Australia.

“It’s really cool, any time that we get to be a part of a multi-sport games, it is such a privilege,” said Pavan. “It’s so exciting, because there’s such a whole different feel to the games. But to be the very first to compete in the Commonwealth is amazing, we think it would be so great to be the first gold medallists ever.”

The 21st edition of the Games open up in Gold Coast, Australia, and run from April 4 to 15, while beach volleyball competition opens on April 6.

The duo will take on England, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Fiji in round-robin play before the knockout rounds begin.

Pavan, 31, transitioned from indoor volleyball to beach after Canada failed to qualify for the Olympics on three occasions. The Forest Heights graduate competed at the Rio Olympics with former partner Heather Bansley, where they were eliminated in the quarter-finals despite a strong preliminary round. Pavan partnered up with the 25-year-old Humana-Paredes in 2017.

“Rio was the culmination of four years,” said Pavan. “This is kind of the beginning still, we’re going to experiment more on the court and do things that we might not have done necessarily in games before.”

The exciting new duo is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and recently finished fifth at the Ft. Lauderdale Major.

“I think we learned a lot in Ft. Lauderdale,” Pavan said. “I think when it mattered, we didn’t necessarily come out with the same aggressive mindset as we’ve seen from ourselves in the past.”

Pavan and Humana-Paredes arrived in Australia on March 25, ahead of a lot of the other teams, giving them ample time to acclimatize themselves to the high humidity and jet lag from travelling from Los Angeles. They flew from L.A. to Vancouver to Brisbane, amounting to about 18 hours of time in the air.