Canadian Andrew Pipe honoured before games

GOLD COAST, Australia — Andrew Pipe, past president of Commonwealth Games Canada, has been honoured with the Commonwealth Games Federation award of merit ahead of the Gold Coast Games.

Pipe was honoured for outstanding service to sports and community development and the Commonwealth Games movement.

"I can't think of an individual more deserving of our nomination or of receiving this ultimate recognition," Commonwealth Games Canada president Rick Powers said in a statement. "For over 30 years, Dr. Andrew Pipe has contributed countless hours of volunteer time advocating, promoting and securing a fair, ethical, safe and healthy sport environment for Canada's Commonwealth athletes and the broader Commonwealth sport community."

The Ottawa native was the founding chair of the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport and currently serves as team physician to Canada's men's basketball and women's soccer teams.