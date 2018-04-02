Carr leaving NIT champion Penn State for NBA Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Less than a week after helping Penn State win the NIT, Tony Carr is giving up his last two years of college eligibility and declaring for the NBA Draft.

The Philadelphia native was joined by his parents and coach Patrick Chambers in making the announcement Monday. He said he plans to hire an agent, which would disqualify him from being able to return to the Nittany Lions.

Carr led Penn State with averages of 19.6 points and 5.0 assists this season, earning All-Big Ten first team honours. He also became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career points as a sophomore, finishing with 1,161 — good for 23rd on the school's all-time scoring list.

The Nittany Lions beat Utah 82-66 at Madison Square Garden last Thursday night to win the NIT. They finished with 26 wins, one fewer than the school record set in 2008-09.